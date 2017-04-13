Change may be coming to Independent Police Review

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will take a final vote next week on changes into how and when the public could comment on misconduct investigations by the Independent Police Review.

The City Council is under orders to make sure complaints against police are resolved within 6 months. In the past, some complaints have gone on for more than a year.

One way to shorten the process is to change the public comment time. Many people at the City Council meeting opposed the change.

But the commission, by law, is not allowed to consider public testimony when making a decision.

The IPR authority reader’s office gets about 400 complaints a year.