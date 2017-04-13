Bundy lawyer might be banned from Oregon courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Chief U.S. District Judge of Oregon has moved to ban attorney Marcus Mumford from practicing law in any state federal courts.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports Wednesday that the judge has given Mumford until the first week in May to argue in writing why such a sanction should not be imposed.

The judge’s sanction stems from Mumford’s alleged failure to observe court rulings and inappropriate behavior in court while representing Ammon Bundy.

U.S. marshals tackled Mumford and zapped him with a stun gun as he argued with a judge last fall over releasing Bundy, who had been acquitted of federal conspiracy in Oregon.

Bundy is currently in a Nevada jail awaiting trial on federal charges stemming from the 2014 ranch standoff.