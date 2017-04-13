Bill: Schools must be tested for environmental hazards

Related Coverage Protest calls for PPS accountability for lead, radon

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – The first public hearing on a new law that would require the state Department of Education to develop plans to test for certain environmental hazards in schools will be held on Thursday.

The hearing on SB 1047 is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. in House Room “C.”

In June 2016, the Portland Public Schools announced they had located “elevated levels” of radon in some buildings. The district later closed a high school cafeteria after dangerous levels of cancer-causing radon gas were found in a second round of tests.

Once complete last summer, PPS testing showed that roughly 800 rooms in 26 buildings were tested for radon, and nine rooms in six schools exceeded an Environmental Protection Agency threshold that requires immediate follow up testing. PPS said mitigation steps were taken for the 2016-2017 school year.

At the same time PPS was working on mitigation for radon, they were also dealing with district-wide testing for lead. In September 2016, when all the testing was completed, the man directly in charge of the lead program at Portland Public Schools resigned after more elevated levels were found. The district ended up having to order in pallets of bottled water for several schools.

Under its current wording, SB 1047 would require testing for radon, carbon monoxide, lead in water, asbestos, mold, and pest management.

The results of all the testing would be subject to public records release, according to the proposed law.