PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Isaac and Grace know what kind of adoptive home they want.

Grace, 7, wants a family that’s “kind of strict” and “lives near the ocean,” while her 9-year-old brother wants a spot with “a big yard.”

Grace is also very particular about the kind of horse she wants — rainbow colored, maybe like a unicorn.

Isaac and Grace are fun kids who are looking for their forever family. They are Wednesday’s Child for April 12, 2017.