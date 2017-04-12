UO open to name suggestions for Dunn Hall

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The University of Oregon is taking suggestions for the new name of a building that was originally named after a Ku Klux Klan leader.

The Register-Guard reports students, faculty, alumni or any interested people can submit suggestions online by April 19. UO President Michael Schill says he would like the hall to be renamed after a black or minority rights activist.

The university’s governing board typically prefers to name buildings after people that have been dead for at least a year.

Frederic Dunn was a UO professor and KKK member. The board voted to remove his name in 2016.

Three finalists will be presented to Schill by early May and he is expected to send his recommendation by the end of the month. The board will cast its vote in early June.