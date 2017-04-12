Salmon fishing in southern Oregon closed for 2017

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Oregon officials say there will be no salmon fishing at the southern Oregon coast this year.

The Mail Tribune reports the Pacific Fishery and Management Council made the decision to shut down chinook and coho salmon fishing for sport and commercial fishers Tuesday.

The action is due to a crash in chinook headed for the northern California’s Klamath River. The PFMC says there is a low forecast for returning 4-year-old chinook to the Klamath River since estimates were first made in 1985. The council says the fish faced many challenges such as low food supply, predators and an inland drought.

The PFMC had released three draft seasons last month which listed no chinook fishing for either sport anglers or commercial fleet.

Officials believe they may issue another closure in 2018.