Radon found in 5 Evergreen elementary schools

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Elevated radon levels have been detected in several Evergreen Public Schools buildings after another round of testing.

The voluntary radon testing has been going on since January 2017 and found levels above the EPA’s action level of 4 picocuries per liter of air in five elementary schools.

Previous testing found high levels at several schools, most notably Sifton and Marrion Elementary Schools. Activities in those classrooms were moved while professionals mitigated the radon issue.

District officials have hired professional radon contractors to do more testing and remove the radon from the rooms where elevated levels were found. The Evergreen School District shared photos of their efforts to clear the radon from the schools.

The schools with more than 4 pCi/L are:

Marrion Elementary Room 106 — 4.2

Sifton Elementary gym and offices — 4.0-11.1

Crestline Elementary room 107C — 1.5-3.4

Orchards Elementary music room — 7.3

Mill Plain Elementary — 4.2-6.9