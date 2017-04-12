Oregon’s Dillon Brooks declares for the NBA draft

Related Coverage Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey declares for the NBA draft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — University of Oregon junior forward Dillon Brooks announced on Wednesday he is leaving for the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-7 player from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada helped take the Ducks to the Final Four.

On Monday, sophomore Tyler Dorsey said he will declare for the NBA draft and hire an agent.

Thank you so much to all the fans, coaching staff and my teammates. This was a long decision and… https://t.co/sCBkU1jvHE — Dillon Brooks (@dbrookz8) April 12, 2017

Thank you for all the support throughout the past 3 years, I've made my decision and it's on @thepositionless here: https://t.co/Mgy7o6n4TO pic.twitter.com/PcAso1XzLF — Dillon Brooks (@dbrookz8) April 12, 2017

The Ducks wrapped up their season at 33-6, setting a record for wins, on the way to just the second national semifinal appearance in school history. It was the team’s fifth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, and second straight season they’d reached the Elite Eight.

Oregon also won a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title and went undefeated at home for the second straight season.

But despite their accomplishments, Oregon players were still stung by their 77-76 loss to North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.