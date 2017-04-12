Missing teen found with registered sex offender

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A missing teenage girl was found with a registered sex offender in Scappoose on April 8 after police investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle.

An officer found the car behind a business in the 33000 block of Scappoose Vernonia Highway. A man was driving with a teenage girl.

Scappoose police said the driver was 48-year-old Ernie Lipps of Salem, who police said is a registered sex offender and convicted felon. The responding officer saw a dagger, which prompted further investigation. While searching the car, he found methamphetamine, heroin and a scale.

Lipps was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and heroine, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and endangering the welfare of a minor. He is being held at the Columbia County Jail.

The girl initially would not tell the officer who she was, and gave false information. Police later determined she is a 17-year-old who has been missing from Salem for two years. She was taken into protective custody and later reunited with her family. She has not been identified by police.