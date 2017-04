THE DALLES, Ore. (KOIN) — Holding his first town hall since the GOP health care plan he devised failed to even get a vote in the House of Representatives, Greg Walden addressed hundreds of people in The Dalles.

Walden, 59, the longtime Republican representative from Oregon’s 2nd district, will hold another town hall in Hood River Wednesday afternoon. Four more town hall meetings are scheduled over the next 2 days.

