Gladstone police search for 9-year-old runaway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for 9-year-old Samuel Lumapas, who ran away from his Gladstone home Wednesday morning.

Police said Lumapas left a note to his parents saying his was running away. He was last seen in front of his house at about 8:30 a.m. riding a teal bike with a dark green helmet on.

He was last seen wearing an orange sweatshirt, shorts and basketball shoes. He has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5-feet-tall and 75 pounds. Police said he had packed a bag with clothes and about $70 from his piggybank.

Police said they do believe he left on his own free will.