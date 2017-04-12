Ex-Cover Oregon ‘scapegoat’ to get $1.3M

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The state has agreed to pay $1.3 million to a former Oregon Health Authority official who claims she was made a scapegoat for the state’s failed health care exchange website.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the authority’s former chief information officer, Carolyn Lawson, alleges she had to quit in 2013 to avoid firing. As part of the settlement, Lawson has agreed not to sue the state for wrongful termination and defamation.

Action on her initial 2014 complaint was put on hold while the state battled Oracle Corp. in a lawsuit related to the Cover Oregon website.

The state paid Oracle $240 million to create the website that never worked and ultimately abandoned the project.

Lawson’s settlement was negotiated by the Justice Department. Department spokeswoman Kristina Edmunson declined to comment.