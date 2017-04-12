Authorities investigating officer involved shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities in both Portland and Gresham confirm that police have been involved in an officer involved shooting.

Details at this point are very limited; however, we’ve learned that the Gresham Police Department will likely be heading up the investigation into the officer involved shooting.

According to police, the call of shots fired came out around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Northeast 162 and Northeast Glisan, which is the jurisdictional divider for Portland and Gresham.

Officers from PPB and GPD responded. It’s not known if officers from both agencies discharged their service weapons.

Officials would not confirm if there were injuries associated to the incident.

KOIN 6 News has a team headed to the scene and will have live updates starting at 4:30 a.m. on KOIN 6 News This Morning.