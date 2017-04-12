Altuve, bullpen rally Astros past Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Altuve hit three singles and drew two walks, helping the Houston Astros overcome an early five-run deficit and rally past the Seattle Mariners 10-5 on Wednesday night.

Four Houston relievers combined for five scoreless innings after starter Mike Fiers got knocked around. Tony Sipp, Brad Peacock (2-0), Luke Gregerson and Jandel Gustave allowed just three hits.

Carlos Beltran drove in three runs for Houston, which trailed 5-0 after three innings.

The Astros scored three times in the seventh off Dan Altavilla (1-1) for a 6-5 lead, with Alex Bregman’s RBI double putting them ahead. Carlos Correa capped the comeback by scoring on a wild pitch.

Houston added three more in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Josh Reddick and two-run double by Beltran.

Fiers lasted just four innings, allowing five runs and six hits.

The Mariners scored twice in the first and then made it 3-0 when Mike Freeman, called up from Triple-A on Tuesday, opened the second with his first homer.

Seattle extended the lead to 5-0 in the third on Taylor Motter’s first homer, a two-run shot.

Mariners starter Yovani Gallardo walked three in the fourth to begin Houston’s rally. Reddick and Altuve opened with consecutive walks and Correa singled to load the bases. Gallardo struck out Beltran and Bregman before walking Brian McCann to force in a run.

Yuli Gurriel followed with an RBI single up the middle, but second baseman Robinson Cano made a diving stop on the grass and flipped the ball home, catching Correa off third, and he was tagged out in a rundown to end the inning.

UP NEXT

Astros: After an off day, Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 0.64) opens a three-game series at Oakland. The left-hander has allowed one run on four hits in 14 innings in his first two starts. Keuchel is 2-1 with a 1.91 ERA in his last nine starts against the A’s.

Mariners: Felix Hernandez (0-1, 4.09) makes his third start of the season on Friday to open a three-game series at home against Texas. Hernandez is 18-23 in his career against the Rangers, including 11-12 with 3.69 ERA in 27 home starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Tony Zych, who began the season on the 10-day DL while recovering from biceps surgery late season, moved one step closer to returning. “He threw a simulated game today and threw the ball very well,” manager Scott Servais said. … RHP Steve Cishek, on the 10-day DL (hip surgery), also continues to progress. “He’s getting really close to going out on a rehab assignment. I would think probably in the next four or five days,” Servais said.