5 arrested for ‘mob’ theft of Verizon store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Woodland Police arrested five men on Tuesday evening after they stole from a Verizon store.

Officials say the five men went into the store at 1999 Pacific Avenue and grabbed electronics including a Google Pixies phone, Samsung E tablet, Gear VR with Samsung Phone and Samsung galaxy S8 plus valued at $2,900.

The men then fled in a black Ford Expedition with no license plates. Officers chased the car to I-5 southbound where they sped up to 115 mph. The car was finally stopped when a semi-truck and trailer blocked the road and the Ford had to come to a stop.

The five men were arrested and charged with felony theft and elude charges.