PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland State University Board of Trustees approved a proposed tuition hike on Tuesday morning.

The hike means an increase of $693 for the 2017-2018 academic year, a 9% hike over this year’s tuition. Annual tuition will be $9,030.

The Higher Education Coordinating Commission must approve the tuition increase. Thy will vote on May 11.

PSU Board passes resolution increasing tuition 9 percent this fall. Rising costs, falling enrollment less state support cited. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/0e2pGolzo8 — KOHR HARLAN (@kohrhKOIN) April 11, 2017