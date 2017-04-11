Portland auto body shop worker faces rape charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 53-year-old man is accused of rape and purchasing sex with a minor in an investigation police said is ongoing.

Police would not comment on the specific allegations against

A grand jury charged Charles Bernard Farwell with rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, purchasing sex with a minor and commercial sexual solicitation., KOIN 6 News learned.

Farwell was arrested by investigators assigned to the Human Sex Trafficking Unit with Portland Police after an incident that allegedly happened April 5 in Southeast Portland.

Farwell, who works at a local auto body shop, remains held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on $510,000 bail.