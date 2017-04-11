Photos: Building evacuated over potential collapse

No one hurt, but emergency crews surrounding the building

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Crews are evaluating a downtown building for threat of collapse, April 11 2017. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —  The building is located in the 1400 block of SW 5th Avenue.

The building as well as others in the area, including the 24 Hour Fitness on SW Columbia Street have been evacuated.

Building evacuated in downtown Portland