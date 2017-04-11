Oregon officials plan to squash Japanese beetles

Insecticide to be applied in Cedar Mill, west of Portland

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
The Oregon Department of Agriculture says its found 265 Japanese beetles in the region, August 30, 2016. (ODA)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – State officials say they will begin a campaign to kill Japanese beetles that are destructive toward commercial nurseries, vineyards, orchards and crops next week.

The Capital Press reports the Oregon Department of Agriculture says the action, which will start April 17, could become an annual treatment for the next five years. The department says an infestation of the bug was confirmed last summer.

Under the campaign, contractors will apply a granular insecticide to the lawn of 2,500 private properties in the Cedar Mill area, west of Portland.

The department has informed homeowners in the area of the action through direct mailings, community presentations, door-to-door canvassing and social media posts. The department says it may need a judge to issue an order allowing its contractors to work on the private properties if many owners object to the treatment.

FILE - This undated photo provided by he North Dakota Department of Agriculture shows a Japanese beetle. The beetles have turned up in North Dakota for only the second time in more than half a century, but officials do not believe it has anything to do with extreme drought in states where the destructive pests are more prevalent. (AP Photo/North Dakota Department of Agriculture)
