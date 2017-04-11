Oregon officials plan to squash Japanese beetles

Related Coverage Most Japanese beetles ‘ever’ detected in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – State officials say they will begin a campaign to kill Japanese beetles that are destructive toward commercial nurseries, vineyards, orchards and crops next week.

The Capital Press reports the Oregon Department of Agriculture says the action, which will start April 17, could become an annual treatment for the next five years. The department says an infestation of the bug was confirmed last summer.

Under the campaign, contractors will apply a granular insecticide to the lawn of 2,500 private properties in the Cedar Mill area, west of Portland.

The department has informed homeowners in the area of the action through direct mailings, community presentations, door-to-door canvassing and social media posts. The department says it may need a judge to issue an order allowing its contractors to work on the private properties if many owners object to the treatment.