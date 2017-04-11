Oregon DA knocks Sessions’ ‘faux science’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel is disheartened by US Attorney General Jeff Session’s Monday announced over “new initiatives to advance forensic science and help counter the rise in violent crime.”

As part of the announcement, the U.S. Justice Department said it will not renew the National Commission on Forensic Science, a panel of judges, defense attorneys, researchers and law enforcement officials that had been advising the attorney general on the use of scientific evidence in the criminal justice process.

The commission was formed in 2013, to enhance the practice and improve the reliability of forensic science.

“Faux science is a weapon of injustice,” Hummel said. “In spite of Attorney General Sessions’ apparent abandonment of the scientific method your District Attorney will continue to embrace science as a tool to find the truth.”

According to Hummel, the commission is scheduled to release a report later this month that announces the progress they have made and the work that remains to be done.

“This decision is disheartening,” Hummel said in a prepared statement. “Prosecutors and defense attorneys zealously advocate for our clients, and in doing so, strive to comply with legal ethics which require us to not knowingly present false evidence. But try as we might, implicit bias can and does result in unintentional shading of testimony and legal arguments. Justice depends on independent juries and judges to parse competing narratives and in doing so, to rely on scientific evidence that is valid as opposed to voodoo.”

According to the DOJ:

1. In the coming weeks, the Department will appoint a Senior Forensic Advisor to interface with forensic science stakeholders and advise Department leadership;

2. The Department will conduct a needs assessment of forensic science laboratories that examines workload, backlog, personnel and equipment needs of public crime laboratories and the needs of academic and non-traditional forensic science practitioners, and issue a report to Congress; and

3. The Department will publish a notice in the Federal Register seeking public comment on how the Department should move forward to strengthen the foundations of forensic science and improve the operations and capacity of forensic laboratories. The notice will remain open until June 9, 2017.

The Attorney General will continue to receive and act upon recommendations from the Task Force as they become available.