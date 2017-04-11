Newberg suicide conspiracy trial delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The felony trial for a woman accused of manslaughter, arson and conspiracy to commit arson is delayed until May.

Edna Maxine Bennett is scheduled to go on trial May 9 after her March trial was delayed. The trial is scheduled to last one week.

The investigation began on June 1, 2016 when firefighters and police responded to a residence in the 2900 block of East 2nd Street in Newberg. When firefighters got the flames snuffed out they found the body of Ana Frigine-York.

Officials determined that the cause of the explosion and fire was gasoline being used as an accelerant.

When Bennett was contacted by police, she gave them two envelopes containing documents Bennett said were prepared by Frigine-York. One of the letters was addressed to police and the other to media.

Detectives learned that Bennett had purchased a filled a total of six, 2-gallon sized gas cans in the week leading up to the fire.

Bennett, according to court documents, told police she knew that Frigine-York was going to be using the gasoline to light herself on fire, committing suicide.

Frigine-York and Bennett had known each other for 18 years. They had lived together for approximately 8 years.