Mom: KinderCare had ‘really good plan’ for evacuation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several businesses, a gym and daycare were evacuated Tuesday when a large crack was discovered in the side of a downtown Portland building.

Witnesses reported seeing debris falling from the 5th Avenue Building around 11:30 a.m., and within 10 minutes the building was completely evacuated.

First responders and city inspectors evaluated the visible crack on the side of the building, but determined there was no structural damage. Portland Fire & Rescue spokesman Lt. Rich Chatman said there was no imminent risk of collapse.

But businesses like eBay and Oregon Health & Science University that operate out of the building remained closed. Workers at the second-floor KinderCare daycare center were forced to move children to Hotel Modera across the street. Firefighters later followed them with strollers and car seats.

Krystall Waller told KOIN 6 News she was dropping her 2 sons off at the downtown KinderCare when the calls for evacuation first came in.

“Everyone was getting ready for lunch and then it was just sudden emergency,” Waller recalled. “It was really scary, all the panic on everyone’s faces, except the kids didn’t seem to be panicked, they just though maybe it was recess time.”

Waller said she grabbed her sons and headed downstairs with other KinderCare workers and students. As the first alarms went off, she said she saw flashing lights and heard a few “popping and cracking noises” before things became more chaotic.

The mother of 2 said she was lucky to have been there at the time. She said she usually drops her 1 and 2-year-old sons off at KinderCare earlier in the morning, but her schedule changed Tuesday because she was taking her state radiology exam.

Even if she hadn’t been there, Waller said she trusts KinderCare’s emergency protocol and knows staff “would do everything they can to protect our kids.”

“That’s part of why I chose KinderCare,” she said. “The building feels safe. If there was any kind of concern I most definitely wouldn’t send my kids there.”

KinderCare provided KOIN 6 News with the following statement:

“As you know, an office building in downtown Portland was evacuated due to concerns about potential structural damage. One of our KinderCare centers is located in that building. Thankfully, every child and teacher from our center is safe. Our teachers are prepared for emergency situations and were able to safely and calmly evacuate every child from our center to our designated evacuation area at a nearby business. They’re also calling parents now and parents are picking up their children. At this point we don’t yet know if our center will be open tomorrow. We’re evaluating the situation and our options for back-up care at our other centers. We’ll let parents know what our plan is for tomorrow as we learn more.”