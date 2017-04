PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A MAX train derailed Tuesday night after being involved in a collision with a semi-truck in North Portland, TriMet officials confirmed.

The crash happened in the area of N Interstate Avenue and N Going Street.

Passengers on the MAX train were moved onto shuttle buses.

A TriMet official said one set of the MAX train’s wheels went off the tracks.

No one was injured, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

(1/2) Yellow Line disrupted due to collision between truck & train on N Interstate near Going. — TriMet (@trimet) April 12, 2017

(2/2) Shuttle buses to serve stations between Expo Center & Interstate/RQ. Expect delays. — TriMet (@trimet) April 12, 2017