‘Ideal neighbor’ faces 47 charges, case ongoing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kirk Cazee, arrested in Warrenton on 47 separate charges related to secretly recording neighbors in their homes, was a surgical nurse at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas until he abruptly resigned a few days ago.

The 55-year-old lived part-time in Southeast Portland at a mobile home for the past 18 months. His arrest last Friday was the culmination of a 15-month investigation.

Cazee reportedly doesn’t have a criminal record.

Michael Foley, the Public Relations Manager for Kaiser Permanente, told KOIN 6 News Cazee was hired in 2014 and that he passed background checks.

“Patient safety is the highest priority at Kaiser Permanente. Nurses undergo extensive criminal background checks before they are hired. Kirk Richard Cazee was hired in 2014 as a surgical nurse at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He sent notice of his resignation via his attorney this weekend and is no longer an employee.” — Michael Foley, Kaiser Pemanente

The manager of the Tonisgah Mobile Home Park, Craig Murphy, said Cazee also passed his background checks. Murphy said the park runs background checks on everyone in the park — “financial, criminal background, and everything came up clear,” he said. “We thought he was one of our better tenants.”

Murphy never received complaints from neighbors about Cazee.

“I am very surprised,” he said. “Seems like the ideal neighbor or tenant to have.”

Murphy said he walks through the park every so often to just check things out and said he’s “never seen anything out of the ordinary” regarding Cazee.

Then around 8 a.m. last Friday, unmarked police cars with a command center van came to the park and stayed for about 4 hours, Murphy said.

“I don’t know what they got,” he said.

His neighbors in the 55-and-older community in Southeast Portland said he stayed there 4 days a week and worked the night shift at the hospital. They told KOIN 6 News he’s been a great neighbor and they never noticed anything unusual.

John Rosetto, who lived just 2 units away from Cazee, said he was quiet and kept top himself. “He came and went. Seemed to be a nice guy.”

“He’s really nice,” Kenneth Simpson said. “Nothing like what I read, but that surprises you. Like I say, you never know until something happens.”

Investigators searche Cazee’s mobile home near 122nd and Holgate on Friday and are now analyzing digital media that may possibly be evidence in the case.

Clatsop County DA Josh Marquis said Cazee may face more charges in the future. Currently, Cazee faces:

> 5 counts of first-degree invasion of personal privacy

> 8 counts of second-degree invasion of personal privacy

> 5 counts of using a child in a sexually explicit display

> 20 counts of encouraging child sex abuse,

> 4 counts of second-degree criminal trespass

> 5 counts of stalking

He’s being held in the Clatsop County Jail on a $2 million bail.