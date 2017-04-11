ICE detainees launch hunger strike in Tacoma

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 100 immigrants being held at the Northwest Detention Center (NWDC) in Tacoma launched a hunger strike on Monday, the NWDC Resistance announced.

The hunger strike is an effort by detainees at the facility to demand better conditions. A similar strike was launched in 2014, the NWDC Resistance says.

Demands include more expedited hearings, improved quality of food, improved access to medical care and lowering commissary prices.

At least one immigrant from the Portland area is being held in Tacoma. 21-year-old Emmanuel Ayala Frutos was arrested last week. It’s unknown if he is participating in the strike.

The facility is operated by The GEO Group Inc. under contract from U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and houses people whose immigration status is in question or who are waiting for deportation or deportation hearings.

Here is a look at the detainee demands: