Gresham woman, 30, missing since last week

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 30-year-old Gresham woman who hasn’t been seen for a week.

Susan Behrens’ family told Gresham Police Dept. they haven’t heard from her since April 4. They said they’re concerned about her well-being.

Behrens is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’4″ tall and 110 pounds, according to the police department.

She drives a seafoam green 2015 Toyota Prius with Oregon plates 664JQJ.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 503.823.3333.