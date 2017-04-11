Fleeing driver pushes car into Vancouver Police car

Driver flees and then abandons car

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Washington State Patrol say the driver of a 1987 Chevrolet Cavalier crashed into another car and then fled the scene, April 11 2017. (WSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver Police patrol car was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol say the driver of a 1987 Chevrolet Cavalier crashed into a 2008 Toyota Corolla around 6:50 a.m. on EB SR 500 and Faulk Road. The Corolla was then pushed into a Vancouver Police car.

The driver of the Caviler left the scene but then abandoned the car on Plomondon Street.

The driver of the Corolla, a 24-year-old Beaverton man, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The officer was not injured.

Officials are now searching for the driver of the Cavalier.

Washington State Patrol say the driver of a 1987 Chevrolet Cavalier crashed into another car and then fled the scene, April 11 2017. (WSP)