Fleeing driver pushes car into Vancouver Police car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver Police patrol car was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol say the driver of a 1987 Chevrolet Cavalier crashed into a 2008 Toyota Corolla around 6:50 a.m. on EB SR 500 and Faulk Road. The Corolla was then pushed into a Vancouver Police car.

The driver of the Caviler left the scene but then abandoned the car on Plomondon Street.

The driver of the Corolla, a 24-year-old Beaverton man, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The officer was not injured.

Officials are now searching for the driver of the Cavalier.