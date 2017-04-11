PF&R: No imminent risk of collapse to downtown building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are evaluating the threat of a possible building collapse on SW 5th Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The Fifth Avenue Building at 1400 SW 5th Avenue was evacuated around 11:30 a.m. after a large crack in the side of the building was discovered.

The two block radius around the area is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. TriMet buses and MAX trains are delayed in the area.

Witnesses say a debris began falling and crews came to investigate. They discovered the large crack and evacuated the building. It’s 10 stories high and the crack is near the second story.

Multiple bus lines detoured in City Center due to potential building collapse at SW 5th & Columbia. For details: https://t.co/ai0Fty2DDd — TriMet (@trimet) April 11, 2017

eBay and OHSU have offices in the building. A daycare is located on the bottom floor and kids were evacuated with daycare workers.

Other buildings in the area, including the 24 Hour Fitness on SW Columbia Street, have also been evacuated.

Lt. Rich Chatman believes the damage to the building is not structural. He says it is likely damage to the siding of the building. Structural engineers are on scene evaluating.

It’s unclear how long the building has had a crack in it.

ALERT: Vehicle and pedestrian traffic closed in a 2 block area around 1400 SW 5th. Please avoid the area. #pdxtraffic — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 11, 2017