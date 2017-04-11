Columbia Gorge Express expanding for 2017 season

Related Coverage The Columbia Gorge Express bus service is in high demand

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s safe to say the Columbia Gorge Express was a hit in its inaugural season last year. It was such a hit officials are hoping to expand the bus that takes riders from Portland to Multnomah Falls.

ODOT began the pilot project last year that took riders from the Gateway Transit Center along I-84 to key tourist spots. Part of the reason for the pilot project to try to alleviate congestion and backed-up parking at Multnomah Falls.

“We knew a lot of folks were trying to get to Multnomah Falls but couldn’t get there because the lot was full so we thought the transit would be a great opportunity for access,” said Kristen Stallman, the Columbia River Gorge Scenic Area Coordinator for ODOT.

So they’ve decided this year on expanding the buses to help lower ride times.

“Our goal this year is to have bigger buses. Last year our buses were full by the end of the season,” she said. We had 20-seat passenger buses last year and this year we will move to 30- to 40-seat passenger buses.”

They will add more buses to the fleet, benches and even a 56-seat coach bus from the Gateway Transit Center just for the Columbia Gorge Express.

“We were able to get a grant to secure money through the federal lands access program that will fund this program for the next 4 years,” Stallman said. “That will allow us to purchase buses, so we will order those shortly just for the Columbia Gorge Express and we will hire staff to help run the program.”

In the first season — between May and October 2016 — the service took more than 30,000 riders on a $5 round-trip ticket. The buses ran 12 times per day.

Come 2018 ODOT is considering ways to expand the service to Hood River, which would allow additional stops and offer additional transportation through the Gorge.

You can catch the Columbia Gorge Express at the Gateway Transit Center or you can park at Rooster Rock State Park. It will run Fridays through Sundays, hopefully beginning by Memorial Day through September 25. That’s 57 days of service over 18 weekends.