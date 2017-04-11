Bill: Senior school helpers offered cheap housing

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — With housing becoming increasingly scarce, Oregon legislators are looking for unique solutions. On Tuesday, the House Committee on Human Services and Housing held a work session discussing one such idea: House Bill 2433.

The bill, proposed by Rep. Julie Parrish of Tualatin, would start a pilot program with the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department to build low-income senior housing on school district property, with the intention of having the seniors living there volunteer in the schools.

“We have some housing that’s available for someone who’s looking for housing and part of the condition of living there is to volunteer at the school there,” Rep. Mike Nearman of Dallas, who co-sponsored the bill, said. “To me, that seems reasonable and appropriate.”

Nearman said he likes the bill because it’s a creative approach to multiple problems, but said there are a lot of kinks left to work out, including who would pay for the construction.

“The bill’s silent on that,” Nearman said. “It could be the state has some grant money that they offer for that, or it could be some private sector money. Probably a combination of the two.”

The bill has already had to be amended to avoid clashing with housing regulations.

“Under federal fair housing, you can’t require any kind of volunteer activity or work as a condition of tenancy,” Ariel Nelson of OHCS said.

Nelson said the bill now provides a housing preference to people who volunteer, without requiring volunteering.

“There’s just little details that often need to get ironed out and that’s what you see happening in the committee hearing,” Nelson said.

OHCS and the house committee will now take a week to fine-tune the bill. They’ll discuss it again April 18 and decide whether or not to send it to the House Ways and Means Committee.