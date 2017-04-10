Where We Live: DJ O.G. ONE

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Portland Trail Blazers battle for a playoff spot, a member of the Blazer family is fighting for his health and his career.

DJ O.G. ONE is the Blazers’ official music man and his turntables spin a lot of the flavor of where we live.

For the past 9 years, at every home game, the soundtrack of the Portland Trailblazers has come from David Jackson, stage name DJ O.G. ONE.

“Music is my passion, serving my community is my passion,” Jackson said.

But passion is taking a back seat as Jackson struggles to recover from surgery for colorectal cancer. It was a 10-hour surgery that successfully removed the cancer, but there were complications.

“As I was coming out of the surgery immediately I knew something was wrong, because I couldn’t see,” Jackson said. “But it never cleared up, and I’m like freaking out. At the same time I had this extreme pain in my shoulder.”

So far, doctors have no answers. Without his sight and the use of his right arm, DJ O.G. ONE can’t do the thing he loves most.

Now at the Moda Center he’s a spectator who can’t even see the action.

Blazers video of DJ O.G. ONE

“I’m sitting there and I know the part and the role that I play in the arena,” Jackson said. “It was agonizing knowing that I couldn’t participate and do the things that I love there.”

DJ O.G. ONE has had to cancel gigs and events that are his livelihood outside of the Blazers and curtail his work with at-risk youth.

Now he’s depending on others.

“I’m very thankful and appreciative to everybody that felt it in their heart to support me and my family during this time,” Jackson said.

Jackson hopes he will recover and be DJ O.G. ONE again.

“I can’t wait to get back,” he said. “I can’t wait ”