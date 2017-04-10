Warrenton ‘peeping Tom’ arrested for recording girls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 55-year-old Warrenton man was arrested on Friday after a 15-month investigation into his activities.

The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office say Kirk Richard Cazee had been looking through the bedroom of teenage girls in the gated community of Surf Pines and recording them. Officials were alerted by neighbors who had seen him and eventually set up security cameras to catch him in action.

Officers arrested Cazee based on evidence from homeowner’s security cameras. Five victims were identified and three of them were minors.

Investigators also discovered that Cazee also was in possession of child pornography, although officials don’t know if he he had contact with those victims.

Cazee lives part-time in SE Portland and works as a nurse in a Clackamas area hospital.

Detectives are continuing the analyze evidence in the case. Cazee is currently charged with 5 counts of Invasion of Personal Privacy I, 8 counts of Invasion of Personal Privacy II, 5 counts of Using a Child in a Sexually Explicit Display, 20 counts of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse I, 4 counts of Criminal Trespass II and 5 counts of Stalking. The case remains open.

Anyone with information about Cazee is asked to contact Detective J. Ryan Humphrey at the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, 503-325-8635 or via email at rhumphrey@co.clatsop.or.us.