CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KOIN) — A Coast Guard crew was called to Hug Point State Park on Monday to rescue a man who was stranded on a rock ledge.

Cannon Beach Fire & Rescue described it as a “treacherous” rescue due to high tide, 10-25 mph winds, rain and hail.

A rescue swimmer reached the man and he was taken to the hospital.

The man’s wife was also found and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both of them are expected to be OK.