Trump budget threatens PNW Amtrak service

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would cut funding for Amtrak lines that connect some of the nation’s most rural communities.

The budget calls for $2.4 billion in cuts to transportation, a 13% reduction from last year. The cuts would eliminate all federal money for Amtrak’s national network trains, the National Association of Railroad Passengers revealed.

Amtrak’s Empire Builder line, which travels between Chicago and the Pacific Northwest, is threatened by the proposed budget cuts, according to the NARP. The Empire Builder line has stops in Spokane, Pasco, Wishram, Bingen and Vancouver, Washington. It also stops in Portland, Oregon.

The budget also threatens Amtrak’s Coast Starlight line, which travels between Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles.

In its “America First” budget plan, the Trump administration claims Amtrak’s long distance trains “have long been inefficient and incur the vast majority of Amtrak’s operating losses.” Cutting federal transportation funding would “allow Amtrak to focus on better managing its state-supported… train services,” according to the plan.

It appears Amtrak’s Cascades line would continue service in the Northwest, even if Trump’s budget is approved. That’s because the line receives all of its funding from the states of Oregon and Washington, not the federal government.

At the very least, the NARP predicts the budget would cause 220 U.S. towns and cities to lose all Amtrak service. Among those are Bingen, Spokane, Pasco, Wenatchee, Ephrata and Wishram, Washington. In Oregon, Chemult and Klamath Falls are at risk.

The proposed budget would also cut millions from the TIGER grant program, which NARP calls a “highly successful effort to invest in passenger rail and transit projects.”

“This is really an attack on rural Oregon,” Sen. Jeff Merkley said. “It attacks key infrastructure grants that have been essential both to the coast and southern Oregon for the development of better rail service out of Coos Bay and the Medford area.”

