Rip City: Blazers playoff tix on sale Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 4th straight season, the Portland Trail Blazers are in the playoffs.

The team overcame a sluggish first half of the season and played much better in the 2nd half. The trade that brought Jusuf Nurkić, to Portland sparked both the team and the fans.

And the terrific tandem play of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum had a lot to do with it.

The Blazers, 40-40 with 2 home games to play this week, don’t have an easy task. They face the top-seeded Golden State Warriors in the first round.

Blazers playoff tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13, at 3 p.m. through trailblazers.com, Ticketmaster, or the Rose Quarter Box Office. Presale opportunities are available online through the team.

The playoffs begin Saturday, but no playoff schedule has yet been determined. However, the Blazers will open on the road at Golden State.