Portland teen charged with attempted murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 19-year-old man is charged with attempted murder he was arrested over the weekend in connection to a gang related shooting.

Bahati Forrest Banks was arrested Friday by the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team.

Officials confirmed Banks was picked up at Washington Square Mall and then transported to the Multnomah County Detention Center where he was charged with one count of attempted murder.

According to police, the investigation began Wednesday June 29, 2016, at 9:58 p.m when officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of Northeast 99th Avenue and Glisan Street.

Officers arrived and found a teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a Portland hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As officers were investigating the shooting, a resident in the 600 block of Northeast 99th Avenue reported a bullet entered his home but did not hit him.

Officials said the shooting happened after a dispute and fight at the Gateway Transit Station.

Banks is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday at the Justice Center.