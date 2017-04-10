Portland, Multnomah Co aim toward 100% clean energy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — By 2050, the city of Portland and Multnomah County will be using 100% clean energy — or at least that’s the goal announced Monday by city and county leaders.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury made the announcement that puts Portland in line with 25 other cities that have the same goal, including San Diego and Salt Lake City.

By 2035, the goal is to have renewable sources meet the electricity needs of the community, then move all other energy sources in the 15 years following.

At the moment, the City of Portland uses renewable energy for all of its operations and next year the county will buy green energy to meet its needs.

In a statement, Wheeler acknowledged this is a big goal.

“While it is absolutely ambitious, it is a goal that we share with Nike, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft, Google, GM, Coca Cola, Johnson & Johnson, and Walmart. We have a responsibility to lead this effort in Oregon.,” the mayor said.

Kafoury said 100% renewables “means a future with cleaner air, a stable climate and more jobs and economic opportunity,” and is a look toward “our children’s future.”

Over the nearly quarter-century Portland has addressed climate change, officials said per capita carbon emissions dropped 40% and overall emissions 21%. In that time, 47,000 clean tech jobs have been added, according to the Portland Development Commission.

Wheeler hopes this goal and effort will spark broader partnerships.

“We need our whole community: government, businesses, organizations and households to work together to make a just transition to a 100% renewable future.’’