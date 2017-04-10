PGE: ‘Historic storm’ KO’d power to 253K

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The worst storm damage in 10 years kept thousands of PGE customers powerless for days after Friday’s major wind event.

PGE crews are finally wrapping up their efforts to restore power to all. At one point, 253,000 people lost power, and officials said it caused damage of historic proportions.

Denvy Larson, the park manager at Angel Haven, told KOIN 6 News this was the first time in 26 years the park had a power outage. The 2 days without power were a life-threatening manner for some people there.

“We had some storm damage, some limbs down and a lot of roofs got ripped to shreds,” Larson said. “A lot of the senior residents including my wife use a … machine and other electrical devices that keep them alive.”

Portland General Electric said 1300 power lines came down Friday, 3 times more downed lines than average for the type of storm that blew through.

“It’s the soil,” said PGE’s Stan Sittser. “The soil was saturated with rainwater. Remember, all the landslides we’ve had and then this 70 mile-an-hour wind that was recorded on Friday knocked down hundreds of trees.”

The calendar may say spring, but for many affected by the storm, winter just won’t give up.