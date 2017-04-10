Merkley to hold Woodburn town hall Monday afternoon

WOODBURN, Ore. (KOIN) — Fresh from one of the longest speeches in Senate history, Jeff Merkley will hold a town hall meeting in Woodburn Monday afternoon.

Merkley spoke for more than 15 hours in order to put his reasons why he opposed the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch into the Senate record. Gorsuch was confirmed Friday, 54-45, after the Republican-controlled Senate changed the rules to require only a simple majority to approve the nomination.

Gorsuch was sworn into the nation’s high court Monday morning.

Merkley’s Monday town hall will be his 303rd since becoming a US senator in 2009.

Other town halls:

Sen. Ron Wyden’s next town hall is set for April 17 at the Summit High School gym in Deschutes County.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici will hold 2 town halls on Saturday, April 15 — one in Warrenton, one in Scappoose — then another on Monday, April 17 in Sherwood.

