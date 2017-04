PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused fire to breakout inside a home in the King neighborhood early Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Northeast Mallory Street. Crews arrived on scene and found active fire.

Two residents made it out safe. There were no reports of any injuries.

Portland Fire sent 4 engines to the scene, two ladder trucks and two battalion chiefs. The estimated damage total is $100,000.