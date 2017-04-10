Downtown Portland Umpqua Bank robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A downtown Portland branch of Umpqua Bank was robbed at gunpoint early Monday and the bandit remains on the loose.

A white man between 45 and 50 years old walked into the Umpqua Bank branch at 750 SW Yamhill around 9:15 a.m., police said. He held a black handgun and demanded money from the teller. As soon as he got it he fled.

The suspect, who was wearing a hooded beige jacket, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes, is around 5-feet-3 with a medium build and clean shaven. He’s described as being very pale with bad teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB at 503.823.0405 or the FBI at 503.224.4181.