PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured early Monday morning at a party at the Glendoveer Estates Apartments on NE 162nd Avenue.

Police say a 21-year-old man was injured in the ear and a 23-year-old man was injured on his forehead. They were both taken by ambulance to a hospital around 3:45 a.m.

Officers located a suspect and arrested him without incident. It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.