SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night by a driver who left the scene but was later caught.

The pedestrian was crossing Kuebler Boulevard at Commercial Street around 8:50 p.m., Salem police said. The driver was headed east, hit the pedestrian and kept going. The pedestrian was rushed to Salem Hospital for treatment.

About 2 hours later, police said the driver and vehicle were both found.

No further information is available at this time.