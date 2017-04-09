Of space and time: April 9, 1959

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On April 9, 1959, NASA presented its first seven astronauts: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Donald Slayton. They were instant American heroes whose fame and acclaim grew even louder as they went into space.

Only Donald Slayton — Deke, as he was called — never flew. A medical issue grounded him, but he stayed with the space program and helped guide the efforts through Mission Control.

“I believe in God, only I spell it Nature.” — Frank Lloyd Wright

That same day in 1959, architect Frank Lloyd Wright died at age 91 in Phoenix. Though he’s best known for his iconic designs at Taliesin and the Guggenheim Museum, the trailblazing architect designed one home in Oregon, the Gordon House. Wright designed it in 1957, but it wasn’t built until 6 years later on farmland with views of both Mount Hood and the Willamette River.

Other events from April 9 in history:

In 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his army to Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.

In 1942, during World War II, some 75,000 Philippine and American defenders on Bataan surrendered to Japanese troops, who forced the prisoners to travel on foot more than 60 miles to a prison camp in what became known as the Bataan Death March. (Thousands died or were killed en route.)

In 1967, the first test flight of Boeing’s new 737 took place as the jetliner took off from Boeing Field in Seattle on a 2½-hour trip to Paine Field in Everett, Washington.

Celebrities with birthdays this day include Playboy’s Hugh Hefner (91) , Dennis Quaid (63), MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough (54), Kristen Stewart (27) and singer Jackie Evancho (17).

