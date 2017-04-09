Man wanted for robbing Cedar Mill Taco Bell

WASHINGTON CO., Ore. (KOIN) — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of robbing a Cedar Mill Taco Bell on Sunday morning.

It happened at the Taco Bell on Science Park Drive and Murray Boulevard around 8:15 a.m., according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The man told employees he had a gun, although no one reported actually seeing the gun, and demanded money, deputies said.

He reportedly fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

A Beaverton police K9 team searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call 503.629.0111.