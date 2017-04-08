Tree on wire disrupts Portland Streetcar lines

Related Coverage Around 38K still without power after wind storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wind storm that whipped through Oregon on Friday continues to cause disruptions Saturday.

As of 10:30 a.m., about 38,000 customers of PGE and Pacific Power remain without power. Crews continue to work as fast as possible to restore service to those affected. Clark County customers have had their power restored.

The Portland Streetcar is operating on a modified schedule Saturday after a large tree fell on overhead wires along SW Harrison near 2nd. Streetcar officials said the NS Line is only running from NW 23rd to SW 11th and Clay. The A&B Loops are operating between OMSI and SW 11th and Clay over the Broadway Bridge. There is no service over Tilikum Crossing at this time.

However a shuttle bus is servicing all stations between SW Market and Lowell and Bond.

KOIN 6 Chief Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke said Saturday will be chilly with highs only in the low 50s, along with on-and-off moderately heavy showers and downpours. Thunder will be possible as well. By Saturday evening, showers diminish and Sunday looks mainly dry.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.