Wind storm blows tree onto car with baby inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday’s big wind storm that knocked out power for thousands of people also gave one local mom a big scare.

While Dominque Chapman was taking her older daughter to the school bus, a wave of tree debris hit them and a large branch landed on her car parked a few feet away.

“It was crazy. It was blowing. It was super windy,” Chapman said.

Waiting inside the car was Chapman’s precious cargo — 13-month-old Kya.

“You hear crackling and just a ka-bang,” Chapman said. “I can only imagine how loud it was in car when it hit it.”

Thankfully, the Nissan Altima took the hit and little Kya, while startled, was not injured.

“The main ones fell on top of my car, so I’m trying to protect my older one and freaking out because I have a baby in the car,” Chapman said.

She said on a normal day she would have just walked to the bus stop with Kya in a stroller.

“We only drove down because I left the stroller at Grandma’s and I didn’t want to carry baby,” Chapman said.

It could have been worse, but still Chapman is worried because the family’s only reliable car is now badly damaged. It’s the one she uses a lot for her job as a home care provider and runs errands for clients.