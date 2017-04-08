Man with memory issues missing in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man who went for a walk Saturday morning has not returned home.

Choub Samoeun left his home in the area of 86th Ave and NE 29th Way in Vancouver around 10 a.m. on April 8 and hasn’t come home. According to the Vancouver police, he usually returns home but has memory issues.

He may go to Ogden Elementary School and the park there, but police have checked without finding him.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans. He is 62 years old and between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 with no teeth.

If you see him, call 911.