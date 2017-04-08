Lack of food, medical care led to girl’s death

Related Coverage Oregon couple indicted in death of 5-year-old girl

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Central Oregon authorities say a lack of food and medical attention contributed to the death of a 5-year-old girl whose parents face charges.

The Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2oTzxpw ) that 33-year-old Estevan Garcia and 31-year-old Sacora Horn-Garcia of Redmond appeared in court Friday and are charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal mistreatment.

A judge ordered them held without bail. Garcia is the girl’s father and Horn-Garcia her stepmother.

Officials say paramedics responding to a 9-1-1 call on Dec. 21 found the girl unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at a Redmond hospital.

The attorneys representing the couple declined to discuss the case Friday, and a judge later imposed a gag order.