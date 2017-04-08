KOIN earns 10 Emmy nominations for 2016

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of peers in the Pacific Northwest nominated KOIN 6 News for 10 Emmys for stories that took place in 2016.
KOIN was nominated for overall excellence, coverage of breaking news and environmental stories plus individual recognition for anchors, reporters and producers, including 4 nominations for producer Carla Miller.
The KOIN nominations are:
KOIN 6 News Overall Excellence • KOIN • Jason Stevens, Interim News Director
Jennifer Hoff, Anchor • KOIN
Jeff Gianola, Anchor • KOIN
Dan Tilkin, Reporter/Recycling Warrior • KOIN
Carla Miller, Producer • KOIN
Ground Zero Radio • Adam Thompson, photojournalist • KOIN
Portland Riot Aftermath • KOIN • Ian Costello, Executive Producer • Amanda Beza, News Producer
Destructive Protests • KOIN • Carla Miller, News Producer • Allison Anslinger, Executive Producer
NW 23rd Explosion • KOIN • Carla Miller, News Producer • Allison Anslinger, Executive Producer
Toxic Air Crisis • KOIN • Carla Miller, News Producer • Allison Anslinger, Executive Producer
The Northwest Regional Emmy Awards will be awarded on June 3.
Here is the complete list of the 2016 nominees: