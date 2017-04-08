KOIN earns 10 Emmy nominations for 2016

Related Coverage KOIN earns 9 Emmy nominations for 2015 coverage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of peers in the Pacific Northwest nominated KOIN 6 News for 10 Emmys for stories that took place in 2016.

KOIN was nominated for overall excellence, coverage of breaking news and environmental stories plus individual recognition for anchors, reporters and producers, including 4 nominations for producer Carla Miller.

The KOIN nominations are:

KOIN 6 News Overall Excellence • KOIN • Jason Stevens, Interim News Director

Jennifer Hoff, Anchor • KOIN

Jeff Gianola, Anchor • KOIN

Dan Tilkin, Reporter/Recycling Warrior • KOIN

Carla Miller, Producer • KOIN

Ground Zero Radio • Adam Thompson, photojournalist • KOIN

Portland Riot Aftermath • KOIN • Ian Costello, Executive Producer • Amanda Beza, News Producer

Destructive Protests • KOIN • Carla Miller, News Producer • Allison Anslinger, Executive Producer

NW 23rd Explosion • KOIN • Carla Miller, News Producer • Allison Anslinger, Executive Producer

Toxic Air Crisis • KOIN • Carla Miller, News Producer • Allison Anslinger, Executive Producer

The Northwest Regional Emmy Awards will be awarded on June 3.

Here is the complete list of the 2016 nominees: